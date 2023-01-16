(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s inflation softened for the first time in 11 months in December ahead of presidential elections next month.

The inflation rate fell to 21.3% from 21.5% in November, according to data published on the National Bureau of Statistics’s website on Monday. The median estimate of four economists in a Bloomberg survey was 21.8%.

The slowdown was driven by a deceleration in food-price growth to 23.7% in December from 24.1% in the previous month, while core inflation, a reflection of underlining price pressures, quickened to 18.49% from 18.2%. Prices rose 1.7% in the month.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary policy committee, which has hiked the key rate at four straight meetings by a cumulative 500 basis points, is due to hold its first rate decision meeting of the year next week, the only one before elections on Feb. 25.

