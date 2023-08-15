(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s inflation rate climbed to a fresh 18-year high on surging transport costs and food prices, adding to pressure on the central bank to raise borrowing costs when it meets next month.

Consumer prices rose an annual 24.1% in July, compared with 22.8% in the prior month, according to the data published on the National Bureau of Statistics’ website on Tuesday. The median estimate of seven economists in a Bloomberg survey was 23.6%. Prices rose 2.9% month-on-month.

