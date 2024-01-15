(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian consumer prices climbed at the fastest annual pace in almost three decades in December, as a halt to fuel subsidies stoked transport costs and the naira weakened.

The inflation rate rose to 28.9% from a year earlier, compared with 28.2% in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 28.6% increase. Prices advanced 2.3% in the month.

Inflation in Africa’s biggest economy has surpassed the upper band of the central bank’s target range of 6% to 9% since 2015 and may push policymakers to undertake exceptionally large rate hikes in the first half to rein in price pressures, according to Bloomberg Africa Economist Yvonne Mhango.

The central bank has yet to announce when it will hold its next monetary policy committee meeting. It’s last policy meeting was in July 2023.

Inflation in the West African nation — where at least 40% of its population of more than 200 million live in extreme poverty — surged after looser foreign-exchange restrictions in June led the naira to almost halve in value by the end of 2023. The end of a fuel subsidy weeks earlier caused transport costs to almost triple.

Annual food inflation quickened to 33.9% in December from 32.8% a month earlier, while core price growth — which excludes farm-produce and energy costs — accelerated to 23% from 22.4%.

Prices on Nigeria’s dollar eurobond due 2027 remained slightly higher on the day.

To restore price stability, the Abuja-based Central Bank of Nigeria is expected to lift its key interest rate for a ninth time in a row when it meets this year. It has raised rates by a combined 725 basis points from May 2022 to 18.75% when it last met in July.

The central bank last year pledged major changes including switching to inflation targeting rather than trying to control the money supply in its battle to slow price increases.

Governor Olayemi Cardoso, who was appointed in September after his predecessor Godwin Emefiele was suspended, said the central bank was committed to achieving monetary and price stability and to steadying the country’s battered currency.

Mhango expects it to raise rates by 500 basis points during the first half of 2024, with inflation peaking at 29% in the first quarter of the year.

