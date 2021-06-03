(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria fell far short of its goal to bring more of its citizens into the regulated financial system, with the affects of the pandemic and difficulty in penetrating rural areas weighing on the effort.

Almost 36% of Nigerian adults didn’t have any kind of bank account at the end of 2020, according to EFInA, a U.K.-backed development organization that seeks to bolster inclusive finance in Nigeria. The figure was little changed from two years ago and well above the government’s goal of 20%, which it set in 2013.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has sought to bring more of its citizens into the formal financial sector as part of efforts to modernize its economy, bolster tax collection and cut back on informal jobs that often exploit workers. It has licensed banks, wireless carriers and technology companies to offer services as part of efforts to broaden access, especially for the two-thirds of the population that lives outside of cities.

EFInA also said that job losses tied to the pandemic and social distancing measures hurt efforts to broaden access to banks.

“Growth in digital financial services, agent networks and mobile phone ownership now at 81% highlights the opportunity to drive faster financial inclusion,” EFInA said in a report Thursday. “At the current rate of progress, the national financial inclusion strategy targets for 2020 will not be met until around 2030.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.