(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria needs to solve an acute shortage of foreign currency that is slowing economic growth if Africa’s most-populous country wants to improve its sovereign rating after being downgraded deeper into junk last week, Fitch Ratings said.

The firm downgraded Nigeria by one level to B-, six notches above default and on par with Ecuador and Angola, citing government debt-service costs, worsening external liquidity, low oil production and the expensive subsidy on imported gasoline.

“Our view is that steps to ease foreign-currency liquidity and increase the credibility of the foreign exchange market” will help trigger the conditions that will “be a positive for the sovereign rating,” Jermaine Leonard, director at Fitch, said in an emailed response to questions. Such a move “would be supportive of improved macro stability, higher non-oil growth and lower vulnerability to external shocks.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria rations the supply of the greenback, making it difficult for investors to repatriate profits and for local producers to import raw materials and pay foreign suppliers.

