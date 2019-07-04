(Bloomberg) -- Two people have died after an oil pipeline exploded in an area of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

The fire began in the early hours of the morning, the emergency agency said by phone on Thursday and later said via Twitter that the fire had been extinguished. It’s not yet clear who owns the pipeline or whether or not the city will suffer fuel shortages because of the incident.

As many as 30 vehicles were burnt, Punch, the Lagos-based newspaper said, citing the emergency team.

