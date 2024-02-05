(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian Central Bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso said the country has almost cleared a backlog of foreign-exchange contracts that have weighed on the naira and repeated that the currency is undervalued.

“We are on the road now where the right policy decisions are being taken,” he said in an interview with Arise Television broadcast on Monday. “Nigeria is on the mend.”

The naira slumped 38% last week as the central bank implemented a series of measures that moved it close to its value on the street, part of an ongoing strategy to unify the country’s official and unofficial foreign-exchange markets and boost investment.

The governor said that the backlog of foreign-exchange contracts that has buffeted the naira has been worked down to around $2.2 billion, after the central bank paid off around $2.3 billion and dismissed another $2.4 billion because of irregularities.

End in Sight

A lack of dollars in the domestic market created a backlog of demand from companies who want to convert naira into the US currency to repatriate profits and pay bills.

“We will clear all that very shortly,” he said. “So I am not concerned that the backlog will continue to be an overhang. I think we’ve come to the end of that road.”

While the naira has weakened sharply, Cardoso said that removing the backlog of dollar demand, alongside the country’s other economic reforms, will bring foreign investors back to Nigeria.

“As that volatility reduces and the foreign exchange market stabilizes, which it will — I’ve said before and I’ll say it again, I do believe the naira is undervalued.”

Cardoso took the central bank’s helm in September and has undertaken a series of steps to restore orthodox monetary policy aimed at confronting rampant inflation and stabilizing Nigeria’s currency.

President Bola Tinubu has been trying to take Nigeria off its widely criticized managed currency peg since his inauguration in May, but the process has been bumpy amid domestic dollar scarcity.

While reforms to the West African nation’s foreign-exchange regime and Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidies were welcomed by international investors, they have contributed to a cost-of-living surge that saw inflation reach an almost a three-decade high of 28.9% in December.

--With assistance from Emele Onu, Anthony Osae-Brown, Mike Cohen and Ana Monteiro.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.