(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria National Petroleum Co. has opened bids for private management of its Port Harcourt refinery, a month after completing mechanical renovations.

The company said in an emailed statement on Monday it was looking for reputable managers to ensure the reliability and sustainability of its oldest refinery to “meet the nation’s fuel supply and energy security considerations.”

The newly refurbished 210,000-barrel-per-day complex in Port Harcourt is the biggest in the state-owned NNPC-fold, which includes two smaller refineries that are currently being renovated.

Output at the state-owned refineries did not exceed 30% of capacity from 2010 to 2020, even though they cost 4.8 trillion naira to run, lawmakers said last year.

Read More: Nigeria’s Moribund Refineries Cost $10 Billion Over a Decade

Their report recommended outsourcing management of the Port Harcourt refinery in the oil-rich Niger Delta, which has been operational since 1965, and was renovated for $1.5 billion by Italy’s Maire Tecnimont SpA.

Nigeria’s inability to refine fuel domestically made Africa’s largest oil producer dependent on costly gasoline imports which were subsidized until June last year. It also contributed to its foreign-exchange shortages.

The start of production at the Port Harcourt complex and the Dangote refinery last week is expected to improve the nation’s foreign-exchange supply and quell inflation that quickened to 28.9% in December, in part due to the removal of the fuel subsidies.

The new 650,000 barrel-a-day oil refinery outside Lagos, owned by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, started producing diesel and aviation fuel, the Dangote Group said Saturday on the social media platform X. It’s unclear when it will be able to supply a significant quantity of gasoline to the domestic market.

Read More: Nigeria’s ‘Game Changer’ Dangote Oil Refinery Starts Operations

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.