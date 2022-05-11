(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari directed all cabinet ministers seeking to run in national elections next February to resign from their positions on or before May 16.

The order issued on Wednesday is restricted to cabinet members for now, but could be expanded to other political appointees, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed said at a media briefing in the capital, Abuja. Dozens of politicians have declared their intention to run for president of Africa’s most-populous country, including six ministers.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also running, is exempt. Central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele could be forced to resign if the presidential directive is extended to other appointees. Emefiele on May 5 asked a court for a ruling that will permit him to retain his post while campaigning.

The presidential directive came on the same day as an appeals court deemed unconstitutional an electoral law requiring political appointees to resign before participating in party primaries, scheduled for May 28 to June 1.

Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, Niger Delta Affairs Minister Godswill Akpabio and Labor Minister Chris Ngige are among those who have declared their intention to run for president. The rule also applies Attorney General Abubakar Malami, who is running for governor of Kebbi state.

