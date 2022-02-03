(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria announced new birth-control measures to address high fertility rates in Africa’s most populous country.

The government will expand access to modern family planning, counseling and advice on birth spacing, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Buhari will lead a new National Council on Population Management, along with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, that will drive initiatives to enable the country to “achieve rapid fertility control, improve the health of women, adolescents,” new-born babies, children and other population groups, he said.

The West African nation, which last conducted a census in 2006, is estimated have a population of 206 million people, making it the seventh-most populous nation, according to World Bank data. More than 72% of the country’s residents are younger than 30, while half of the female population are in the reproductive age group of 15 to 49 years, Buhari said.

Nigeria’s young demographic narrows the prospects for achieving better population management, he said.

“The revised population policy addresses concerns of the large population of young people who are our pride, our future and assets to drive our development efforts” he said.

