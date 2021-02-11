(Bloomberg) -- Immigration is at an inflection point, with rich nations concerned about the economic and social consequences of increased arrivals while poorer countries are reliant on the cash flows provided by their expatriates. For the global economy the path chosen will be an important determinant of growth potential. Bloomberg Economics calculations show that the U.S., Canada and Australia are the biggest winners from inbound immigration, and Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Vietnam benefit most from foreign workers’ remittances.

