(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria plans to begin building a $1.2 billion railway linking the northern cities of Kano and Kaduna, Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi said.

The route will be funded from the government budget while Chinese financing is awaited, Amaechi told reporters Friday in the capital, Abuja.

So far, the government has committed $280 million to the project and will soon provide a further $100 million, Amaechi said. Construction is expected to begin this month, he said.

