Nigeria’s government is planning a coordinated military assault on militants in the north that threaten to make the region ungovernable.

Governors from the region are in talks with Nigeria’s defense intelligence agencies to finalize plans on the best approach to remove militants from the area, Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai told reporters Thursday in a briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Methods being considered include simultaneous military and ground operations, he said.

An Islamist insurgency has destabilized northeastern Nigeria for almost 13 years and has spread to the north-west, which has also been dealing with armed gangs that have carried out kidnappings and raids, and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

El-Rufai’s announcement comes as the nation prepares to vote in presidential elections in early 2023 and days after President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired general who has battled to meet his 2015-election pledge to tackle insecurity in Africa’s most-populous country, labeled the bandits terrorists.

El-Rufai, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, said he expects the militants to be contained soon.

“We think that we are at a tipping point that we are going to see the end of this,” he said.

