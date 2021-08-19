(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria will return to international capital markets next month to offer a portion of its planned $6.2 billion Eurobond sale, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said.

“We have very positive indications in that regard,” Ahmed said Thursday at a conference in the capital, Abuja. She didn’t provide further details.

The amount to be issued will depend on market conditions, Debt Management Office Director-General Patience Oniha said Aug. 5.

“We expect to issue in September, but that will depend on the advice of book runners and financial advisers,” Oniha said in an emailed response to questions on Thursday.

Nigeria this month appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Global Markets, Standard Chartered Bank and Goldman Sachs as international bookrunners and joint lead managers for the planned Eurobond offering. Proceeds from the sale will be used to finance projects in the 2021 budget and support Nigeria’s foreign-exchange reserves, the DMO said Aug. 5.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.