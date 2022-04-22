(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria plans to raise about $950 million selling overseas bonds as early as May, its second since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Africa’s largest economy raised $1.25 billion in March after investors placed orders for three times the issued amount. The seven-year bond was priced to yield 8.375%.

The amount is the balance of what the government could not raise earlier in the year, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. Nigeria may consider returning to the international market again later this year, “depending on what the market is like,” she said.

Read: Nigeria Pays Price for First Eurobond Since Start of Ukraine War

“Otherwise, we have a vibrant domestic market and we have been getting the finance we need to run the budget from the domestic market,” Ahmed said from Washington.

Nigeria’s senate last week approved the government’s request to raise this year’s planned budget expenditure by 193 billion naira ($462 million) to 17.3 trillion naira and increase the projected deficit by 965.42 billion naira to 7.35 trillion naira, or 3.99% of gross domestic product.

(Updates with projected deficit this year in last paragraph)

