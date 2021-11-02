(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria pledged to zero out pollution by 2060 for which Africa’s largest crude producer will need more than $400 billion, President Muhammadu Buhari said at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The West African nation has pledged to unconditionally cut emissions by 20% below the “business as usual” levels by 2030. The reductions can be increased to 47% if the country gets “financial assistance, technology transfer and capacity building from the more advanced and more willing international partners,” Buhari said.

Nigeria will need most of the funds -- about $310 billion -- to build electricity generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and $75 billion is needed for buildings, Buhari said earlier this year.

