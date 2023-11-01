(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Bola Tinubu threatened to fire cabinet ministers and other civil servants who fail to perform, as he implements wide-ranging reforms aimed at revitalizing growth in Africa’s biggest economy.

The government has established a Result Delivery Unit to measure the performance of the nation’s top civil servants, Tinubu said at a meeting of ministers, aides and other government officials in the capital, Abuja, on Wednesday. The unit will be headed by Hadiza Bala Usman, a former managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“At the end of this retreat, you’re going to sign a bond of understanding between you, the ministers, the permanent secretaries, and myself,” Tinubu said. “If you are performing, nothing to fear; if you miss the objective, we’ll review; if there is no performance, you leave us. No one is an island, and the buck stops on my desk.”

Tinubu has implemented a series of reforms since taking office in May. While the changes, including scrapping a fuel subsidy, have been popular with investors, they have pushed up prices and increased pressure on the president to deliver on a campaign promise to improve the livelihoods of the nation’s more than 200 million people.

Read More: Nigeria’s Tinubu to Demand Ministers Sign Performance Pacts

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.