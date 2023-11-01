Nov 1, 2023
Nigeria President Warns Cabinet Ministers: Deliver or Get Fired
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Bola Tinubu threatened to fire cabinet ministers and other civil servants who fail to perform, as he implements wide-ranging reforms aimed at revitalizing growth in Africa’s biggest economy.
The government has established a Result Delivery Unit to measure the performance of the nation’s top civil servants, Tinubu said at a meeting of ministers, aides and other government officials in the capital, Abuja, on Wednesday. The unit will be headed by Hadiza Bala Usman, a former managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority.
“At the end of this retreat, you’re going to sign a bond of understanding between you, the ministers, the permanent secretaries, and myself,” Tinubu said. “If you are performing, nothing to fear; if you miss the objective, we’ll review; if there is no performance, you leave us. No one is an island, and the buck stops on my desk.”
Tinubu has implemented a series of reforms since taking office in May. While the changes, including scrapping a fuel subsidy, have been popular with investors, they have pushed up prices and increased pressure on the president to deliver on a campaign promise to improve the livelihoods of the nation’s more than 200 million people.
Read More: Nigeria’s Tinubu to Demand Ministers Sign Performance Pacts
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:57
Loonie likely to come under further pressure in 2024: strategist
-
4:43
Ottawa extends deadline for Underused Housing Tax
-
11:17
How to invest as the Bank of Canada holds interest rates at 5%
-
5:22
Rate pause to benefit renters: experts
-
3:36
'The market is wrong' on rate cut timeline: Ed Devlin
-
6:34
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen talks innovation and space exploration