(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian authorities said they were investigating reports that Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the Islamist-militant group Boko Haram group that’s been wreaking havoc in the north of the country, has been killed.

ThisDay newspaper on Thursday cited a police intelligence report that quoted top commanders of Islamic State in West Africa Province, a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, as saying Shekau blew himself up when he realized he was about to be captured by its fighters. The Associated Press reported that Shekau was injured, but had escaped.

There have been several previous media reports saying Shekau had died that proved to be inaccurate.

