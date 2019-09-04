(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria has recalled the High Commissioner to South Africa in protest against attacks on its citizens living in the country.

It is also boycotting the World Economic Forum on Africa taking place in Cape Town.

Kabiru Bala, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, has been asked to return alongside a special envoy sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to South Africa, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama told reporters Wednesday. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was due to attend the forum, has been asked by the president to cancel his trip.

“The security agencies are aware of the threats to various businesses in Nigeria and they are fully mobilized to address them,” Onyeama said, referring to retaliatory attacks on South African companies operating in the country

Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry advised citizens in South Africa to “avoid high risk and volatile areas” until there is calm.

To contact the reporters on this story: Elisha Bala-Gbogbo in Abuja at ebalagbogbo@bloomberg.net;Tope Alake in Lagos at talake@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Anthony Osae-Brown at aosaebrown2@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.