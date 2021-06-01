(Bloomberg) -- Gokada Rides Ltd., a Nigerian ride-hailing firm, launched a new app to allow customers to access other services including e-commerce and food delivery.

The startup diversified into last-mile delivery and logistics last year after Lagos state banned motorbike-taxi services in January.

“With increasing internet penetration and ease of mobile payments, the e-commerce sector in Nigeria is set to grow and last-mile delivery is set to drive this even further,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “Gokada is looking to serve this growing market with expansions from its current base in Lagos across multiple cities in Nigeria.”

Gokada is also re-introducing its bike transportation services in cities in Ogun and Oyo states, where they are still allowed to operate.

