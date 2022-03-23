Mar 23, 2022
Nigeria’s Abubakar Announces Plan to Run for President in 2023
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian former Vice President Atiku Abubakar officially announced his candidacy for president of Africa’s biggest economy in next year’s election.
Abubakar, 75 and a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, made the announcement at a briefing in the capital, Abuja, on Wednesday. The West African nation is scheduled to hold a presidential vote in February 2023.
“I am happy to announce my candidacy for president,” Abubakar said.
Abubakar seeks to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, who will complete his second and final term in May 2023. Abubakar ran against President Buhari as the PDP’s presidential candidate in 2019, obtaining 41% of the ballots cast, against Buhari’s 56%. He later mounted an unsuccessful legal challenge to the outcome of the election.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
2:08
Forgoing a home inspection? How buyers can protect themselves in competitive markets
-
Uber will list New York taxis on its app in new alliance
-
5:53
54% of Canadians cutting back on driving amid high gas prices: Survey
-
5:39
Wall Street’s average bonus jumped 20% to US$257,500 last year
-
7:06
January travel up from year ago, but still fraction of pre-pandemic levels
-
7:34
Google tests letting apps like Spotify offer own billing