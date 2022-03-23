(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian former Vice President Atiku Abubakar officially announced his candidacy for president of Africa’s biggest economy in next year’s election.

Abubakar, 75 and a member of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, made the announcement at a briefing in the capital, Abuja, on Wednesday. The West African nation is scheduled to hold a presidential vote in February 2023.

“I am happy to announce my candidacy for president,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar seeks to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, who will complete his second and final term in May 2023. Abubakar ran against President Buhari as the PDP’s presidential candidate in 2019, obtaining 41% of the ballots cast, against Buhari’s 56%. He later mounted an unsuccessful legal challenge to the outcome of the election.

