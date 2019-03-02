(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian opposition leader Atiku Abubakar said his legal team to challenge the result of last month’s presidential election is in place.

Abubakar who alleges the ruling party skewed the outcome of the Feb. 23 ballot. Election authorities declared President Muhammadu Buhari the winner by a margin of 56 percent to 41 percent, giving him a second term leading the country that’s Africa is biggest oil producer.

“I have just inaugurated my legal team and charged them with the responsibility of ensuring that our stolen mandate is retrieved,” Abubakar said in a statement on Saturday.

The U.K. government cited criticism of logistics, collation of results and reports of intimidation of electoral officials, but said it and its international partners believe “the Nigerian people can have confidence in the result.”

