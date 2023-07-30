(Bloomberg) -- The governor of Adamawa state in northeastern Nigeria has declared a 24-hour curfew after youths looted a government warehouse where food is stored.

The order on Sunday restricts the movement of people throughout the state, according to a statement from the government’s spokesman. Humwashi Wonosikou, chief press secretary to the government, cited “hoodlums” who attacked people “with machetes and breaking into business premises and carting away property.”

The violence was started by people rushing to get grain and food items kept in a government warehouse, Wonosikou said. The cost of living has risen sharply across Nigeria since the government removed gasoline subsidies that had been in place for decades.

More than a twofold increase in pump prices for petrol has led to a sharp rise in transportation and food costs. Food inflation rose to 25.3% in June, forcing the government to declare an emergency. Labor unions have threatened to call workers on strike starting Aug. 2 to protest the increased cost of living.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.