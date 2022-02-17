(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria has called for a new economic deal between Africa and the European Union, describing the existing agreements as “one sided and unfair.”

The current partnership arrangements are unsustainable and must be transformed into something more substantial, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an emailed copy of a statement to the AU-EU summit. “The EU-Africa relationship must be shifted toward a new economic arrangement based on a partnership of equals” Buhari said.

A fairer deal would allow the EU to gain from Africa’s 1.3 population that is set to double by 2050, which means “a huge youthful market right on Europe’s doorstep,” he said. “The relationship between the EU and Africa must be rebalanced to power job creation.”

