(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expressed concern about new threats by militant group the Niger Delta Avengers to bomb critical oil and gas infrastructure in the West African nation.

Buhari’s statement, made through a spokesman, came after local media on Sunday reported that the group plans to resume attacks over what the militants see as the unjust distribution of crude proceeds to the oil-producing region as well as rising insecurity in the country.

It is “curious that the threat was coming less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the leadership of the Niger Delta and Ijaw National Congress,” and discussed development issues in the region, Femi Adesina, a presidential spokesman said in a statement issued on behalf of the president on Facebook.

The Niger Delta Avengers were responsible for most of the attacks on oil and gas facilities in 2016, resulting in the nation losing about half its oil production. The group suspended attacks in 2017 following intervention by regional leaders and pledges by the government to address development challenges facing the area.

