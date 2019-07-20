(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned attacks that killed 37 people in the Goronyo community in the northern state of Sokoto.

“This frequent and large scale killings of poor villagers by gangs of mass murderers must be met with the fiercest force the government can mobilize,” the president said in a statement emailed by his spokesman Garba Shehu, without stating when the attack took place. Local media reported 20 people were killed by bandits in Goronyo on Wednesday.

Attacks by militants and bandits in the northern states of Nigeria have forced thousands of people from their homes and pose a major security challenge for the West African nation’s government. The military launched an operation in April against bandits in states including Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina.

