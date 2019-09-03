(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari instructed Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama to summon the South African High Commissioner to seek assurances of the safety of Nigerians and will despatch a special envoy to Pretoria.

The Nigerian leader “has noted with deep concern” reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since Aug. 29, the president’s special adviser, Femi Adesina, said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

He has also despatched a special envoy to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa his concerns about the situation, according to the statement. The envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria at the latest on Sept. 5.

South Africa has been hit by an outbreak of attacks on migrants from other African countries as the nation prepared to host a meeting of political and business leaders from across the continent.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jacqueline Mackenzie in Johannesburg at jmackenzie9@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alastair Reed at areed12@bloomberg.net, Pauline Bax

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.