(Bloomberg) -- Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Olayemi Cardoso said inflation will moderate this year and described the country’s naira currency as “undervalued,” in his first public comments on the economy since November.

“Inflationary pressures are expected to decline in 2024 due to the CBN’s inflation-targeting policy, which aims to rein in inflation to 21.4%,” Cardoso told an event Wednesday hosted by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group.

“The outlook for decreasing inflation in 2024 will have a profound impact on businesses, providing a more predictable cost environment and potentially leading to lower policy rates, stimulating investment, fueling growth and creating job opportunities,” he said via video link.

Cardoso set high expectations with a speech in November when he promised sweeping reforms, including a switch to inflation targeting from trying to control money supply. But he’s been largely silent in public until Wednesday’s speech — drawing criticism for a lack of communication

The central bank is expected to raise interest rates sharply when it meets next month. The gathering, which was only scheduled last week, will mark the first time the monetary policy committee has convened since July, when it raised rates to 18.75%.

Inflation since then has accelerated and stood close to a three-decade high of 28.9% in December.

Africa’s most populous nation is battling a cost-of-living crisis fanned by reforms last year aimed at boosting growth. The measures, led by relaxation of the country’s managed exchange rate and the abolition of fuel subsidies, were heralded by international investors but have caused hardship at home and led to steep falls in the currency.

“We believe that the naira is currently undervalued,” Cardoso said. “And coupled with coordinated measures on the fiscal side, we will expedite genuine price discovery in the near term.”

The currency has fallen about 50% against the dollar since President Bola Tinubu relaxed Nigeria’s foreign-exchange regime shortly after he took office in May.

The move ended years of trying to manage the currency, discouraging foreign investment while not prevent a flourishing unofficial market where the naira changed hands much more cheaply against the dollar.

While unifying the two markets is seen as having significant long-term benefits, the process has not gone smoothly so far due to the scarcity of dollars in the domestic market.

Part of the problem is a backlog in dollar demand from companies who want to repatriate naira revenue, which the central bank has been trying to pay down. Cardoso said this would continue.

“We are addressing the backlog of valid FX transactions,” he said. “In our efforts to stabilize the exchange rate, it is imperative that we prioritize transparency and create a market environment that enables the fair determination of exchange rates.”

The country’s financial crimes watchdog this week gave the Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria the go-ahead to publicly post naira exchange rates against the dollar online.

The step reverses measures by the previous leadership of the central bank to control bureaux de change and limit the visibility of the unofficial market in an effort to shore up the official naira.

That move only drove activity onto the street and into the shadows.

