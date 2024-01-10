(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s central bank dissolved the boards and management of three lenders, citing reasons including regulatory infringements and acts that it said posed a threat to financial stability, according to an emailed statement late Wednesday.

The affected lenders include Union Bank of Nigeria, Polaris Bank and Keystone Bank. Their infractions vary from “regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted, and involvement in activities that pose a threat to financial stability, among others,” the central bank said.

The government had in December threatened to take over Union Bank and Keystone Bank because a probe initiated by President Bola Tinubu alleged that they were acquired at a major discount by former central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele using proxies. Emefiele has denied the allegations.

The former central banker, who was removed by Tinubu in June, was accused of acquiring the two lenders through several proxies from “ill-gotten wealth” and “without evidence of payment,” according to the report by a special investigator appointed by the president. No charges have been filed against Emefiele over those allegations.

The sacking of the boards comes under the tenure of Emefiele’s replacement, central bank Governor Olayemi Cardoso, who was appointed in September. In his first major policy speech in December, he directed lenders in the West African nation to raise capital, saying their current reserves were insufficient. He hasn’t yet provided information on new capital thresholds.

“The CBN assures the public of the safety and security of depositors’ funds,” the central bank said in the announcement of firings at the three banks on Wednesday. “Our Banking system remains strong and resilient.”

