(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s central bank said it was committed to clearing a backlog of dollar demand.

“We have initiated the payment of unsettled forward foreign-exchange obligations, and these payments will continue until all obligations are cleared,” Governor Olayemi Cardoso told bankers Friday during a dinner speech in the commercial hub of Lagos.

A heavy backlog of demand for the US currency has contributed to a 40% slump in the naira’s value against the greenback since President Bola Tinubu’s eased foreign-exchange controls in June.

The amount of overdue forward payments is estimated at about $6.7 billion, according to government officials. Currency weakness has contributed to inflation, which touched an 18-year high of 27.3% in October.

The central bank chief said the market is responding positively to tranche payments made to 31 banks to clear the backlog of forward foreign-exchange obligations. The bank has subjected those payments to detailed verification to ensure only valid transactions are honored, he said.

“In a properly functioning market, it is reasonable to expect significant foreign-exchange liquidity, with daily trade potentially exceeding $1 billion,” he said. “We envision that, with discipline and focused commitment, foreign-exchange reserves can be rebuilt to comparable levels with similar economies,” he said.

