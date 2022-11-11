(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria was downgraded by Fitch Ratings as government debt service costs and external liquidity worsen, despite higher crude prices.

The firm now rates Nigeria one level lower at B-, six notches above default and on par with Ecuador and Angola. Fitch has a stable outlook on the country, according to a Friday statement.

“Low oil production and the expensive subsidy on petrol have consumed most of the fiscal benefit of high oil prices in 2022 and will continue to stress already low government revenue levels,” analysts including Jermaine Leonard and Toby Iles wrote.

Moody’s Investors Service rates Nigeria as B3 with a negative outlook. S&P Global Ratings assigns it a B- with a stable outlook.

