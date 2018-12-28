(Bloomberg) -- Africa’s richest man and the owner of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote, has been named as an adviser for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign ahead of the February presidential vote.

Dangote is among seven members of a special advisory committee to Buhari, according to a statement from the presidency Friday. Femi Otedola, the chairman of Lagos-based energy company Forte Oil Plc, is also on the list, as well as politicians of the ruling All Progressives Congress. Spokesmen for Dangote and Otedola didn’t respond to calls and a text message seeking comment.

Buhari, 76, will seek a second term amid growing divisions within his own party. His main challenger is Atiku Abubakar, a 72-year-old businessman and former vice president who’s promising an economic revival for Africa’s biggest oil producer.

To contact the reporter on this story: Yinka Ibukun in Lagos at yibukun@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Karl Maier at kmaier2@bloomberg.net, Pauline Bax, Alastair Reed

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.