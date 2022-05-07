(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele denied that he has decided to run for president in next year’s election, not excluding the possibility that he might do so.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the central banker said he was “humbled” by calls for him to run to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. He said he saluted “the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds” to offer him presidential nomination forms.

Ruling party spokesman Joseph Morka on Friday said Emefiele had acquired the 100 million naira ($240,000) nomination form, permitting him to compete to become the All Progressive Congress’s presidential candidate. Local media such as ThisDay have since reported that a group including farmers had done so on Emefiele’s behalf.

Emefiele said if he decides to seek a presidential nomination, he will use his own money to acquire the forms.

“This is a serious decision that requires God’s divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct,” he said on Twitter.

The last day to acquire and submit the APC’s presidential nomination forms is May 11.

