(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s enormous Dangote refinery posted videos on social media platform X of it loading a ship and trucks with fuel.

One of the videos shows a vessel, the Golden Lavender, being loaded with diesel. The tanker’s draft readings indicate the vessel recently took on cargo, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The shipment looks likely to have been delivered to a buyer in Nigeria, shipping information shows.

Multiple ships have been taking on various petroleum products from the Dangote refinery, according to Kpler data. One recently loaded vessel, the Nord Master, is signaling Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, northwest Europe’s oil trading hub.

A second Dangote video shows trucks being loaded, also with diesel:

Traders are watching the refinery’s ramp up closely. It will have the capacity to process 650,000 barrels a day when fully operational, far exceeding any other plant in Europe or Africa.

