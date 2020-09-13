(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s Joint Health Sector Unions plans to start a seven-day strike on Monday over unpaid salaries and poor infrastructure in the health-care industry of Africa’s most populous nation.

The workers are proceeding with the strike after they “have exhausted all alternative means of dispute resolution,” the umbrella body said in a tweet Sunday. “Failure to respond to our demands will result in indefinite strike action.”

Nigerian doctors suspended a strike last week to allow the government time to meet its own demands for payment of salary arrears and improvement in working conditions. Africa’s biggest crude producer is struggling to meet revenue targets after a lockdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic and a slump in oil income.

