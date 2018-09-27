(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian labor unions began a nationwide strike Thursday to protest stalled negotiations with the government over a new minimum wage in an action that could involve workers in Africa’s biggest oil industry.

Initial response to the strike call appeared lukewarm with most schools and businesses open in Abuja and the commercial capital, Lagos, with only some government offices shut. Long lines of cars formed at fuel stations as people tried to buy gasoline in anticipation of shortages.

The strike involves public and private sector labor coalitions grouped under the Nigeria Labour Congress, for blue-collar workers, and the Trade Union Congress, for managerial employees. The action follows failed talks on Wednesday in the capital, Abuja, between union leaders and Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige.

The “minimum demand” by the unions that the government should take steps toward setting a new wage benchmark for the country haven’t been met, leaving them no choice but to go on with the strike, Ayuba Wabba, president of the coalition known as NLC told reporters. The government said there was no reason for the strike to go ahead.

The action to back demands for an increase of the minimum wage from the current 18,000 naira ($49.60) per month could involve as many as 4 million workers, including the country’s two influential oil unions, said Peter Ozo Eson, a spokesman for the NLC. Nigeria depends on crude exports for about 60 percent of government revenue and more than 90 percent of its foreign income.

“The position of labor as regards to the ultimatum given and the strike remains,” Igwe Achese, president of Nupeng, one of the oil unions representing junior workers, told reporters in Abuja. Pengassan, its counterpart for senior oil workers, will take a decision on whether members will join the strike on Thursday, said Fortune Obi, its spokesman.

