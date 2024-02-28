(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria‘s supersized interest rate hike failed to stem the naira’s decline, with the West African country’s currency slumping to a fresh record against the dollar on the official market and its eurobonds gave up ground.

Nigeria’s currency weakened 2.1% to 1,615.94 per dollar in the so-called NAFEM window on Tuesday, according to data published by FMDQ, which calculates the exchange rate. It is the lowest the currency has traded against the greenback since Bloomberg started compiling the data.

The move shrugs off a much-bigger-than-expected 400 basis points rate increase from the Central Bank of Nigeria that lifted its policy benchmark to a record high 22.75%.

“There is still lots to do apart from tightening naira liquidity,” said Samantha Singh-Jami, Africa strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. The nation still needs to deal “with the FX backlog, and boosting FX liquidity is key.”

The naira has been sapped by a local scarcity of dollars and an outstanding backlog of demand for the US currency that the central bank has been steadily trying to work down.

In the unofficial parallel market, the naira traded at 1,600 per dollar on Tuesday from 1590 the previous day, according to Abubakar Mohammed, chief executive of Forward Marketing Bureau de Change Ltd., which tracks the data in Lagos.

Throwing Shade

Dimmer sentiment also shaded the nation’s dollar-denominated eurobonds, which were among the worst performing among EM sovereigns on Wednesday. Bonds due in 2038, 2049, 2051, 2032, 2033, 2047 littered the bottom 20 performers in a Bloomberg index of hard currency sovereign bonds. The yield on the 2051 securities rose six basis points to 10.3%.

The 151-member Nigeria All Share stock index dropped around 1% to 99,426.13 at 12:40 p.m. in Lagos, the lowest in a month.

While the bigger hike was a “good first step,” too many years of policy uncertainty has eroded market confidence, said Simon Quijano-Evans, chief economist at Gemcorp Capital Management Ltd.

“If the central bank means business and the FX continues to drift, we will need to see even bigger hikes and solid fiscal-monetary policy coordination,” he said. “And, we need to see full transparency concerning the exchange rate policy.”

Central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso, speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s rate decision, said the currency was suffering from various distortions, including the activities of speculators, but efforts to unify the official and unofficial markets would yield fruit.

Explaining the “significant” rate hike, he also acknowledged that there was a trade-off between pursuing economic growth and taming inflation, but policymakers were convinced they couldn’t achieve the former without securing low and stable price growth.

The central bank holds the next meeting of its monetary policy committee on March 25-26.

Trade-Off

Analysts said that trade-off could have a visible short-term impact on the Nigerian economy.

“Regarding the rate hike’s implications, we expect to see its knock-on effect on GDP growth over the next few quarters,” FBNQuest analysts Tunde Abidoye and Tobi Ehinmosan said in emailed note on Wednesday.

“Although we anticipate 3.1% GDP growth in 2024, the actual GDP might fall short of our prediction due to the restrictive monetary policy conditions and the ongoing squeeze on household wallets.”

The naira has depreciated 44% versus the dollar this year, making it the second-worst performing currency in the world behind the Lebanese pound.

