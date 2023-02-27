(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi won in Lagos state, beating the ruling party’s candidate Bola Tinubu in the West African nation’s presidential election, the Cable reported, without citing anyone.

Lagos contributes about 40% of the gross domestic product of Africa’s biggest economy. Since 1999, the state has voted for parties supported by Tinubu, who has long been the most powerful politician in Lagos.

Nigeria has 36 states and the capital region of Abuja. So far, just one state has officially announced its result from the election.

Obi emerged as the preferred choice to become the country’s next head of state in multiple opinion polls before Saturday’s vote.

