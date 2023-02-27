42m ago
Nigeria’s Obi Wins Ruling Party Stronghold of Lagos, Cable Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi won in Lagos state, beating the ruling party’s candidate Bola Tinubu in the West African nation’s presidential election, the Cable reported, without citing anyone.
Lagos contributes about 40% of the gross domestic product of Africa’s biggest economy. Since 1999, the state has voted for parties supported by Tinubu, who has long been the most powerful politician in Lagos.
Nigeria has 36 states and the capital region of Abuja. So far, just one state has officially announced its result from the election.
Obi emerged as the preferred choice to become the country’s next head of state in multiple opinion polls before Saturday’s vote.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:10
Eric Nuttall's Top Picks: February 24, 2023
-
5:52
Canadians want to retire by 61, amid financial concerns: CIBC poll
-
8:17
Tax credits and deductions for Canadians to consider
-
5:49
ETFs: Three hot picks from Aniket Ullal
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
-
8:17
Getting divorced? Here are the top tax considerations to take into account