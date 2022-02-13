(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, is leading in local elections to choose chairpersons for area councils in the nation’s capital of Abuja, Daily Trust Newspaper reported.

The PDP, which governed the country from 1999 until it was defeated in the 2015 national elections by President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress, has won in three of the five local government areas where final results have been declared, the Abuja-based newspaper said. There are six local government areas in the capital.

While winning two of the chairmanship slots declared so far, the results could upset the ruling APC, which faces its first elections without Buhari next year. The party’s large following in the northern part of the country has helped it win back-to-back polls since 2015. Buhari completes his second four-year term in May 2023.

For the first time in four years, the PDP also won the chairmanship position of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, where the presidential villa is located, according to Daily Trust.

The Saturday elections took place amid long queues at gas stations in Abuja, due to gasoline shortages in West Africa’s biggest economy. The continent’s largest crude producer, which imports all of its refined fuel, this month withdrew some supplies of gasoline from the market because they were substandard, causing the shortage.

