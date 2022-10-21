(Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service slashed Nigeria’s rating deeper into junk and placed the nation in review for another downgrade as the government finances deteriorate.

The agency cut Nigeria’s score by a notch to B3, the sixth lowest score, and on par with Angola and Mongolia. The ongoing fiscal and external weakening could accelerate, hindering the government’s capacity to service debt and thereby increase the nation’s risk of default, according to a Moody’s statement from Friday.

“The steep fall in oil production in 2022 and the extension of the expensive oil subsidy have almost entirely eroded the boost to government revenue and exports that would otherwise have been anticipated from higher oil prices,” analysts Lucie Villa and Marie Diron wrote in a statement. “Policy levers available to manage weaker oil revenue and rising borrowing costs amid monetary tightening in Nigeria and globally are limited.”

The central bank’s capacity to protect foreign-exchange reserves from external outflows has its limits, they wrote.

Nigeria plans to convert at least 20 trillion naira ($45.4 billion) of loans taken from the central bank to 40-year bonds, the first time it’s resorted to such a move as public finances come under pressure, the government said this week. The planned bond comes after the finance minister spooked global investors during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in DC last week, saying the nation was exploring a restructuring of its debts.

Still, Nigeria’s Eurobond holders will not be included in a plan to extend the tenors of its outstanding debts and not necessarily “restructure” its obligations, the West African nation’s finance minister has said.

