(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress ruling party candidate Babagide Sanwo-Olu won the governorship election in the country’s commercial hub Lagos after beating opposition parties in a poll.

Babagide Sanwo-Olu received 726,134 votes, out of the total about 1.17m cast in the election, according to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos on Monday. He also satisfied the constitutional requirement of obtaining a quarter of the votes in at least two-thirds of the local government areas of the state to become a winner, the commission said.

The election gives the incumbent governor a second and last tenor of four years in the office starting on May 29.

