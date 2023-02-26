(Bloomberg) -- The Nigerian ruling party’s presidential candidate Bola Tinubu won the most votes in a small southwest state, as the first results from Saturday’s election began being released.

Tinubu won 201,494 votes in Ekiti state, the returning officer of the province said at a briefing organized by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday. Nigeria has 36 states and the capital region of Abuja.

Elections in Africa’s biggest democracy have been marred by glitches in a new electronic system that’s being used to verify citizens’ identities, delaying voting. That was followed by a snag in polling stations transmitting the count, raising concerns that the results might get compromised.

“The commission wishes to assure Nigerians that the challenges are not due to any intrusion or sabotage of our systems,” the INEC said in a statement. “Results cannot be tampered with and any discrepancy between them and the physical results used in collation will be thoroughly investigated and remediated.”

