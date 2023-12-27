(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian President Bola Tinubu condemned attacks that killed more than 100 people in the country’s north during the Christmas holidays and ordered the military to bring the perpetrators to justice.

More than a dozen settlements were burned to the ground during attacks in Plateau State in Nigeria’s north-central region over the weekend. Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang told local television that more than 30 communities sent out calls for help. His spokesman later said that calm had been restored.

Tinubu, in a statement released late Tuesday, said he “strongly condemns the heinous and brutal attacks,” adding that Nigeria’s security services should “immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.”

Amnesty International put the death toll from the weekend’s violence at above 140.

“Nigerian authorities’ failure to tame the tide of this violence is costing people’s lives and livelihoods, and without immediate action many more lives may be lost,” said Isa Sanusi, director Amnesty International in Nigeria.

Read More: Islamist Insurgencies Feed Age-Old West African Conflicts

Central Nigeria has suffered from rising violence in recent years linked to conflict over grazing rights between farming communities and herders, who’ve been driven into the region by the southward advance of the Sahara Desert.

More than 1,000 people were killed in 2023 in Plateau and the nearby states of Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa, official records show.

Tinubu, who took power earlier this year, is under pressure to improve security in the country’s north, which worsened during the eight-year rule of his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari. A former general, Buhari also promised to deal with the issue.

