(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency arrested the state’s top accountant over the alleged theft of more than $190 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission detained Accountant General Ahmed Idris on Monday “in connection with diversion of funds and money-laundering activities” totaling 80 billion naira ($192.8 million), the agency said in a statement. Idris was taken into custody after failing to respond to the EFCC’s invitations to “to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts”, it said.

The accountant general is responsible for supervising bank accounts maintained by federal government departments and the account that funds the three tiers of government. President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Idris to the role in 2015.

Idris, 61, employed “bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates” to steal the money, which he laundered through real estate in investments in the capital, Abuja, and the northern city of Kano, the EFCC said. He didn’t immediately respond to a call and text message seeking comment on the allegations.

