(Bloomberg) -- Zainab Ahmed has been formally appointed as Nigeria’s finance minister, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina told reporters in Abuja, the capital.

Previously the junior minister for budget and planning, she replaces Kemi Adeosun, who resigned last week from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet after allegations she presented a fake national service exemption certificate to qualify for the role in 2015.

Ahmed, who’s a trained accountant, said the government faces “serious revenue challenges,” Lagos-based ThisDay newspaper reported on Sept. 18. She takes on the role ahead of elections scheduled for February, with Buhari hoping to win a second term.

(Adds details on reason for Adeosun’s resignation in second paragraph.)

--With assistance from Paul Wallace.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elisha Bala-Gbogbo in Abuja at ebalagbogbo@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Antony Sguazzin at asguazzin@bloomberg.net, Sophie Mongalvy, Vernon Wessels

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.