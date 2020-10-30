(Bloomberg) --

Nigeria police said 205 stations were destroyed, 22 personnel killed and more injured during nationwide protests against alleged brutality by the law enforcement agency.

“Despite these unprovoked attacks, our police officers never resorted to use of unlawful force or shooting at the protesters,” Nigerian police spokesman Frank Mba said Friday in an emailed statement. The police denied reports by rights group Amnesty International that they opened fire on unarmed demonstrators.

The human rights group said 38 people were killed on Oct. 20 alone across Nigeria when police and soldiers opened fire on unarmed protesters in the biggest city of Lagos and other parts of the country.

