(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria said Boko Haram Islamist insurgents attacked rice farmers in the country’s northeast, leaving at least 42 of them dead.

Insurgents ambushed farmers who had gone into rice fields in the Jere district of Borno state on Saturday to bring in their harvest, according to a Nigerian presidency statement on Twitter.

“I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists,“ President Muhammadu Buhari said in the statement. “The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings.”

Boko Haram militants have waged a campaign of violence since 2009 to impose its version of Islamic law on Africa’s most populous country of more than 200 million people. The government estimates that more than 30,000 people have died in the conflict.

