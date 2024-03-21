(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s naira recorded steep gains in official and parallel markets after authorities said they cleared a backlog of unmet foreign-exchange obligations to industries and foreigners.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has settled “all valid” foreign exchange backlogs amounting to $7 billion, thereby “fulfilling a key pledge” from Governor Olayemi Cardoso to stabilize the market and restore investor confidence, spokeswoman Hakama Sidi Ali said in emailed statement on Thursday. The Abuja-based bank cleared all claims identified by independent auditors Deloitte Consulting as genuine, and the last payment of $1.5 billion was made to settle obligations to bank customers, Ali said.

The naira gained 5.7% to 1,492 against the dollar at the close on Wednesday, the last available data on the currency, according to information on the website of Lagos-based FMDQ, which tracks the exchange rate. On the parallel market, where most residents who can’t access the official rate obtain foreign currency, the local unit appreciated 9% to 1,440 a dollar, said Abubakar Mohammed, chief executive of Forward Marketing Bureau de Change Ltd., which tracks the data in Lagos.

Clearing the backlog “is a major confidence booster and signal to the markets that Cardoso is determined to see through his reforms not just with FX but monetary policy, inflation reduction and macroeconomic stability,” Adetilewa Adebajo, economist and chief executive at Lagos-based CFG Advisory, said by phone. “We can now safely project the strengthening of the naira in the medium term and a downward trajectory on inflation.”

Nigeria, one of Africa’s biggest economies and crude producers, has battled years of acute foreign-exchange scarcity arising from low crude production and a lack of economic diversification. The government failed to meet foreign-currency obligations to importers and investors seeking to repatriate profits, which crippled industries, led foreign investors to flee, and hampered fresh inflows.

President Bola Tinubu in May initiated reforms to lure investors back to the nation’s market by allowing the naira to trade more freely and converge multiple exchange rates toward a single rate. Although the measures led to the naira losing about 70% of its value against the dollar, expected inflows remained elusive, prompting the central bank to prioritize the settlement of the forex backlogs as well as introduce additional measures including jumbo rate hikes, easing rules on international money transfers, and reducing the gap between the central bank’s policy rate and yields on the short-dated paper it sells at auctions.

The measures helped spur overseas remittances to rise more than fourfold to $1.3 billion in February from a month earlier, while foreign-investor portfolio asset purchases exceeded $1 billion in the month, bringing total inflows this year to at least $2.3 billion, compared with $3.9 billion for the whole of 2023, the central bank said this month.

“The encumbrance to market confidence in the country’s ability to meet its obligations is now totally behind us,” the central bank said. “Clearance of the foreign exchange transactions backlog is part of the overall strategy detailed in last month’s monetary policy committee meeting to stabilize the exchange rate and thereby curb imported inflation.”

The lender is scheduled to announce its next interest-rate decision next week. Analysts including CFG Advisory’s Adebajo and Tatonga Rusike, sub-Saharan Africa economist at Bank of America Corp., predict further rate hikes as the regulator aims to sustain monetary tightening to rein in the naira andinflation that hits a 28-year high of 31.7% in February.

