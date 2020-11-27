(Bloomberg) --

Nigeria is in the final stages of a negotiating a loan from the World Bank, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said Friday.

The lender’s board will discuss the total $1.5 billion loan package in their next meeting and possibly approve the request, Zainab said. Africa’s most populous country is also considering joining the G20 debt initiative and is talking to its commercial lenders to get their buy-in.

“We will consider joining if the conditions are favorable for us,” she said.

