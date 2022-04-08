(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s president said a state gasoline subsidy will cost almost 10 times more than budgeted because the war in Ukraine has pushed up oil prices, and asked lawmakers to approve more borrowing to help fund it.

The so-called Petroleum Motor Spirit subsidy is expected to cost 4 trillion naira ($9.6 billion) this year, compared with a previously projected 443 billion naira, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an April 6 letter to lawmakers seen by Bloomberg. Higher prices hurt Africa’s biggest oil producer because the state energy company swaps unrefined crude for imported gasoline, which it sells on at an increasingly steep loss to keep the pump price at 162.5 naira a liter ($.39).

Budget revenue will also be hit by “significantly” lower crude output because of “massive theft” by criminals who tap into oil pipelines, Buhari said. The national police force also requires additional funding to “boost their morale as they grapple with heightened security challenges in the country,” the president said.

As a result of the revenue and spending constraints, the budget deficit is expected to increase by 965.4 billion naira to 7.35 trillion naira, or 4% of gross domestic product, Buhari said. In January, the government forecast the budget gap would be 3.5% of GDP this year.

“The incremental deficit will be financed by new borrowings from the domestic market,” Buhari said. “Given the urgency of the request for revision of the 2022 fiscal framework and 2022 budget amendments, I seek the cooperation of the National Assembly for expeditious legislative action on this request.”

